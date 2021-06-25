Jackie McLean is getting candid about her father.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Jackie shares her allegations of “psychological warfare” at the hands of her dad, Don McLean, the singer of “American Pie”.

“There was a constant state of fear in the house about the slightest thing [that] would make my dad turn into a crazy person,” she says.

“I’ve been drawn to books and documentaries about cults, and part of the reason is because I really see something familiar,” Jackie adds.

“It’s this feeling that there’s one person who is completely in charge and who’s almost supernatural, who knows everything and who has all the answers and who is somehow in charge of the world. And you are constantly trying to please that person,” she explains. “And it’s not that you just want to make them happy; it’s that you feel like your survival depends on it.”

In 2016, Don was arrested and charged with domestic violence, ultimately paying a fine and pleading guilty to misdemeanour counts.

His ex-wife, Patrisha, told the Irish Times in 2020, “I do feel there is an element of brainwashing there. I relate to a lot of the things … about cults like the charismatic leader, and how their version of things becomes your version, the twisted version … and it’s crazy.”