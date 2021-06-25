Click to share this via email

The cheerful new trailer for “Schmigadoon!” has been released.

Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key get trapped in a 1940s musical while on a mission to find true love in the recently released clip.

The duo star as Josh and Melissa, who end up in Schmigadoon while on a hike trying to work on their relationship.

Actors including Kristin Chenoweth, Ariana DeBose, Alan Cumming, and Aaron Tveit also star in the eagerly anticipated TV series.

Key told Entertainment Weekly of filming the show during the Broadway shutdown: “We wanted to honour those artists who’ve been put on hold.”

Strong added, “It felt like just the best version of me I could ever aspire to be. And it was written with so much love.”

“I’m getting to say words that human beings don’t always say to one another, or get to, that are just really special and full of love and joy.”

Apple TV+ will debut the first two episodes of the six-episode season on Friday, July 16.