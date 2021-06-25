Friends really do stick together.

Appearing together on “The Howard Stern Show”, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow spoke about the cast’s fight for equal pay in the ’90s.

Back in 1994, when the show debuted, Cox was the best-known star, commanding the highest salary of the six regular cast members. In 1996, the six banded together to fight for an increase to $100,000 per episode for all of them.

“We’re all doing the exact same amount of work,” Aniston said of that time. “I wouldn’t have felt comfortable knowing I was making more.”

“We all felt that way. I thought it was the most important thing—as we all did—that we all were equal in every single way,” Cox added. “That was the first time that people had all stuck together in a cast. I think it was scary, probably, for productions after that.”

Kudrow also said that negotiating together also brought them all closer together.

“It just got rid of bitterness,” she said. “It was such a great relationship that is really rare and really lucky.”

She continued, “I think Courteney had a lot to do with it, too, because she was the most well-known. When we got there she was like, ‘Let’s help each other if you think something’s funny, let’s give each other notes.’”

“It was healing,” Aniston added. “We actually kind of parented and healed and loved each other.”