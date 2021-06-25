Madonna opened Pride weekend in NYC the way only Madonna could.

The Material Girl, 62, surprised a celeb-packed crowd at the Boom Boom Room at The Standard, Highline in New York’s Meatpacking District on Thursday night, giving a performance of her hits “Hung Up” and “I Don’t Search I Find”.

Madonna. Photo: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com — Photo: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Madge gave onlookers an eyeful with her bold look, going braless and opting for a see-through mesh top and denim corset created by Hood by Air.

RELATED: Madonna Attends Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit In NYC Before It Reopens In Toronto

“This the first time I’ve been to a party with people!” the singer exclaimed, referring to Covid restrictions that have prohibited large gatherings until recently.

Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen, Billy Eichner, Zachary Quinto, Lance Bass, and Adam Lambert were among the assembled A-listers.

“Take nothing for granted because you never know what’s waiting for all of us around the corner,” Madonna told the revellers. “Learn to love yourself.”

RELATED: Madonna Returns To New York For ‘Re-Invention’

Madonna teased the performance on social media earlier on Thursday.

“Tonight is not just a party to kick off Pride Weekend,” the singer wrote on Instagram. “We are here to celebrate our LGBTQ+ brothers and sisters, support some amazing Queer initiatives, declare Pride NY weekend open and the return of NYC.”

After performing, Madonna auctioned off three polaroids with Zachary Quinto to benefit two queer advocacy groups, the Ali Forney Center and the Haus of US. Counting her personal donation of $25,000, the pop icon raised a total of $100,000 for the organizations.