Khloé Kardashian is celebrating hitting 158 million Instagram followers.

The reality TV star took to Instagram to share an array of adorable photos with her “bestie,” 3-year-old daughter True.

True kissed her mom on the cheek in the cute snaps, as well as giggling in her arms in other pics.

Kardashian captioned the post: “158 Million!!!! Thank you!!! We love you!!! Love my bestie and I 🤍”

Kardashian’s post comes after a source told ET that she and on/off partner Tristan Thompson were no longer together.

“Khloe and Tristan broke up recently. Tristan was at a birthday party in Bel Air on Friday night and was acting very single throughout the evening,” the source said. “The Kardashians were invited to the party but did not attend. Tristan and Khloe will continue to co-parent True together in a healthy, loving way.”

According to a second source, Kardashian and Thompson “ended their relationship a few weeks ago.”

“Khloe gave Tristan several chances and after new allegations decided it was time to break things off,” the source added.

“The two are on good terms and at the end of the day, Khloe just wants True to have a good relationship with her father.”

Thompson has been caught cheating on Kardashian twice, with reports recently suggesting she’d also threatened to take legal action against a woman who was claiming that Thompson fathered a child with her.

Kardashian is reportedly suing the woman, Kimberly Alexander, for defamation, claiming that she fabricated direct messages to make it look like she and the reality star had a conversation over Instagram.