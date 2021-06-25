Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Cardi B will defend her pups from all invaders.

On Thursday, the rapper shared a hilarious video on Twitter of her standoff with a large bird of prey sitting atop a wall in her yard.

RELATED: Cardi B Reacts To Chloe Bailey’s Rendition Of ‘Be Careful’

“It’s eyeing my dogs… b***h don’t look at me cause I swear, you do some funny s**t I’m gonna shoot your a** with a f**king BB gun,” she shouted at the bird. “Don’t play with me.”

The bird wasn’t feeling the heat, though, so Cardi stepped it up.

“All of a sudden you tryna come over here… where was you when I didn’t have my dogs?” she continued. “Now you wanna be coming over here?”

RELATED: Cardi B Claps Back At Wisconsin Congressman