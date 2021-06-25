Click to share this via email

Fans love Timothée Chalamet no matter what colour his hair is.

On Friday, Deadline shared the first official still from Luca Guadagnino’s “Bones and All”, starring Chalamet and Taylor Russell.

In the pic, Chalamet sports a new hairdo featuring bright red highlights.

Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell in “Bones and All” – Photo: Yannis Drakoulidis

On Twitter, fans also shared more candid behind-the-scenes pictures from the set, falling head over heels for the new hairstyle.

the way timothée chalamet still looks amazing with any haircut or hair color pic.twitter.com/OmuNY8qedV — paige (@laurieslaurence) June 24, 2021

timothée chalamet with red hair portraying Lee in the upcoming film Bones & All is my personality elaborate on that no pic.twitter.com/o9tiO5ljcA — shan🧣 (@fangirlystan) June 24, 2021

Pink/red hair! Love to see it! Haha Cannot wait to see it better in photos of his up coming appearances ❤️❤️ #timothéechalamet xx pic.twitter.com/tpFJcM43BF — Alex :) (@StylesChalamet4) June 23, 2021