Get ready for the TV crossover we didn’t know we needed when members of the original cast of “The Brady Bunch” team up with RuPaul, Michelle Visage and more “RuPaul’s Drag Race” favourites to recreate a classic “Brady Bunch” episode.

To celebrate the conclusion of Pride Month, Paramount+ will present “Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch” which a press release describes as both “making and breaking pop culture history as it reunites ‘The Brady Bunch’ original cast members alongside ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race favourites as they recreate the iconic episode, ‘Will the Real Jan Brady Please Stand Up?’ for an innovative, one-of-a-kind event that uses state-of-the-art technology to transport the cast into the original Brady house.”

OG “Brady Bunch” cast members Christopher Knight and Mike Lookinland will reprise their roles as, respectively, Peter and Bobby Brady, while Barry Williams (who played eldest son Greg) will portray Patriarch Mike Brady. In addition Eve Plumb (who played Jan) will play a character named Lucy, and Susan Olsen (Cindy) will play Margie.

The cast will also feature “Drag Race” fan favourites Shea Couleé as Marcia Brady, Bianca Del Rio as Carol Brady, BenDeLaCreme stepping out of drag as Greg Brady, Kylie Sonique Love as Jan Brady, Nina West as Alice and Kandy Muse as Cindy Brady.

Meanwhile, making special appearances are RuPaul as the Wig Attendant and Michelle Visage as Helen.

“Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch” will stream on June 30.