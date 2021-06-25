Rosie O’Donnell’s kids are growing up!

The actress and TV host’s second-youngest child, 18-year-old Vivienne, has just graduated high school and the mom of five couldn’t be prouder.

O’Donnell, 59, shared a sweet snap of her best friend Jackie alongside Vivienne, who wore a red mortarboard graduation cap.

“[V]ivi and jackie – as vivi graduates from hs – hard to believe- im so proud of u honey,” O’Donnell captioned the photo, adding, “u r a wonderful young woman [sic].”

O’ Donnell has four other children including daughters Dakota, 8, and Chelsea, 23, and sons Blake, 21, and Parker, 26.

Many of O’Donnell’s celebrity friends congratulated her on the milestone and expressed disbelief at how quickly Vivi has grown up.

“Congratulations Ro!!!” Debi Mazar commented. Kristin Chenoweth added, “I. Can’t. Believe. It.” Pal Cheyenne Jackson commented simply, “Wow.”

O’Donnell later made another Instagram post, uploading a video showing Vivienne move the tassel on her mortar board from the left side to the right, signifying that she had officially graduated. “And she is off 2 college!!!!” O’Donnell wrote.

O’Donnell spent much of the pandemic quarantined with Vivienne along with Dakota and Blake. Meanwhile, her daughter Chelsea was in Wisconsin and son Parker was stationed in North Carolina with the U.S. Marines.