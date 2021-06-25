Tyler, the Creator has released his new album Call Me It You Get Lost, and one of the tracks contains a message for Selena Gomez.

The song “Manifesto” finds Tyler revealing that he’s personally apologized to Gomez for some sexually explicit tweets he wrote about her back in 2010 and 2011.

“I was a teener, tweetin’ Selena crazy s**t. Didn’t wanna offend her, apologize when I seen her. Back when I was tryna f**k Bieber, Just-in,” the rapper says in the song, referencing her relationship with Justin Bieber, a close friend of Tyler’s.

As Tyler explained during a 2013 interview with L.A.’s Power 106 FM, he and Gomez “really get along” at the time, revealing that “we don’t like each other. Cause, you know like kicking it with Justin, that’s my homeboy — she always be mean mugging me. Like why are you hating on me?”

Gomez has yet to address Tyler’s tweets.