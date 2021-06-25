Jamie Lee Curtis is an absolute dancing queen.

The actress, 62, is opening up about how her now-famous striptease in the 1994 movie “True Lies” came together. And there’s one big revelation that will likely leave many shocked.

“The thing that nobody knows: There was no rehearsal, there is no choreographer,” Curtis told People for their “People in the ’90s” podcast.

“[Director James Cameron] said to me, ‘What do you want to dance to?’ It was when John Hiatt’s ‘Bring the Family’ album was out and I said, ‘There’s a song called ‘Alone in the Dark’ that has this really funky rhythm.’ And I said, ‘I really like that song.’ And that’s what they played.”

But Curtis’ moves turned out to perhaps be a little too sexy to match the film’s comedic tone.

“I don’t think Jim had seen me in my underwear,” Curtis said. “We were doing it over and over and over, and it got quieter and quieter.”