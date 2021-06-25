Coco Rocha’s mini-me is a budding HGTV host.

The Canadian supermodel, 32, shared a video on Instagram on Friday of her daughter Ioni James, 6, giving a tour of the family’s vacation villa in the British Virgin Islands that is just as charming as anything you might see on TV.

“Villa Tour!” Rocha captioned her post. “No one does better home tours than @ioniconran – @hgtv do you need a host?? Here’s our amazing Cheemaun villa at @oilnutbay in the beautiful @britishvirginis.”

In Rocha’s video, Ioni shows off the family’s living room, where she keeps all her toys, their kitchen, where her “mom has been cooking everything,” and the pool, where she swims every day.

As Rocha mentions in her post, the villa is located in Oil Nut Bay on Virgin Gorda, a locale that describes itself as a “premier low-density, multi-generational resort community” accessible by boat or helicopter. In other words, a not-so-bad place to vacay and ride out the rest of the pandemic.

Rocha has two other children in addition to Ioni: son Iver Eames, 3, and 7-month-old daughter Iley Ryn, both of whom she shares with husband James Conran.

Oh, and just in case you’re wondering, Ioni does indeed have her own (verified!) Instagram account that her mom and dad monitor. Some of her British Virgin Island Island adventures have been documented there.