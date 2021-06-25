Dwayne Johnson received a sweet surprise when he woke up on Father’s Day.

Taking to Instagram, Johnson wrote about his two youngest daughters, Jasmine and Tiana (he’s also father to 19-year-old daughter Simone, who he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia).

“These lil tornados of mayhem & love 🌪🖤 have nooooo idea how much they made my Father’s Day,” he wrote, accompanying a photo of himself and his girls surveying a surprise.

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson Had No ‘Political Passions’ Until Surveyed Americans Called For His Presidency

“I came downstairs to make them breakfast and they had these surprise drawings waiting for me on the counter 🙏🏾,” he continued.

“Man as you go down this road of life, I realize more and more just how much these moments of caring & kind matters,” he added. “Makes my T-Rex heart so full knowing that this comes naturally to my baby girls. Characteristics that’ll take them very far in life. And Jazzy’s little ‘I got you daddy’ arm around my back just kills me 🥺❤️,”

He concluded by writing, “And of course it took all of 28 seconds before they were shouting LETS EAT FRENCH TOAST!!! Which you can see here on the counter”