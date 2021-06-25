This week was a big one for Candace Cameron Bure and husband Valeri Bure, when the “Full House” actress and the former NHL star celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.

“June 22nd we celebrated our 25th wedding anniversary 🥂!! 25 years🙌🏼!! 🙏🏻 Praise the Lord for His faithfulness and, in humility, our willingness to trust Him and allow those who’ve gone before us and those who haven’t but know God’s Word to speak into us. And grateful for every other bit of solid advice and encouragement inbetween😭,” she wrote on Instagram, accompanying several photos of the couple.

“I’m often asked for marriage advice. What’s the secret? Lord knows I will never write a book about it because we are still learning every year, every day. Grace. Grace. Grace. Communication (which is so important but difficult when one partner isn’t willing.) Sex. Laughter. Patience. Lots of patience. Love (a verb. which must be put into action, it’s not just a feeling.),” she continued.

“No marriage is picture perfect. Not one. And certainly not ours. But through thick and thin, ups and downs, God has blessed us tremendously with guidance and perseverance. I believe God is the secret sauce 😉. I have more love for this man today than the day we married each other 🙌🏼❤️ And I know he does for me ❤️❤️. Praise the Lord 🙌🏼,” she wrote.

The couple celebrated with “an incredible few nights at one of our favourite places on earth @pebblebeachresorts . We stayed at Casa Palmero (heavenly) and enjoyed the Spa 🧖🏼‍♀️ so very much. Lots of hikes, beach time and golf course walks. And the food! Oh, the food! #MyPebbleBeach,” she said.

She concluded by drawing attention to their matching sweatshirts, embossed with “Est. 1996,” the year of their wedding, revealing she had them custom made.