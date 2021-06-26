Prince Harry is back in the United Kingdom and appears to have already reunited with members of the Royal Family.

The Duke of Sussex landed in London on Friday so he can self-isolate before the unveiling of the statue of his late mother, Princess Diana, on July 1.

No sooner did Harry return to Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate, Queen Elizabeth was spotted driving herself over around 30 minutes later in pictures obtained by The Sun.

It isn’t known how much of a reunion the Queen and Harry had as the new father of two is in isolation for 5 days. Harry previously quarantined at Frogmore in April after returning to attend Prince Philip’s funeral.

Prince Harry and Prince William will reunite during an intimate statue unveiling at the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace on what would have been Princess Diana’s 60th birthday. The event has been toned down to meet restrictions with only the brothers, sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley and garden designer Pip Morrison in attendance.

Meghan Markle stayed in California to be with their son Archie, 2, and newborn daughter Lili. Kate Middleton will not be in attendance.