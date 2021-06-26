Click to share this via email

Gangstagrass is hitting the “America’s Got Talent” stage after performing together for 11 years.

The group wanted to use “quintessential American music to show people we have some common ground” with their original song “Bound To Ride”.

The mix of bluegrass and rap, or in Terry Crews’ words “yeehaw hip hop”, shared the important message of unity.

By the end of the song, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel were all on their feet for a standing ovation.

“It went so fast,” Klum exclaimed, while Mandel added, “I love it.”

The full clip, including the judges’ decisions, will air June 29 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.