Quentin Tarantino is once again addressing his 10th and final film.

In an interview on “Real Time with Bill Maher”, the director stuck to his word when saying he would retire after making 10 films. For those not counting, that would be his next.

“I know film history and from here on in, filmmakers do not get better,” Tarantino told Maher. “Don Siegel – if he had quit his career in 1979, when he did ‘Escape from Alcatraz’, what a final film! What a mic drop. But he dribbles away with two more other ones, he doesn’t mean it.”

“I don’t have a reason that I would want to say out loud that’s gonna win any argument,” he continued. “But at the same time, working for 30 years, doing as many movies as I’ve done, that’s a really long career. And I’ve given it everything I have.”

Tarantino has thrown out a number of ideas of what his last film could be including a take on “Star Trek”, a “Pulp Fiction” sequel or a new idea altogether. He has also thought about going full circle to his directorial debut film “Reservoir Dogs”.

“That’s kind of a ‘capture time in a moment’ kind of thing’,” Tarantino said. “But actually I have considered doing a remake of ‘Reservoir Dogs’ as my last movie.”

Quickly adding, “I won’t do it, Internet. But I considered it.”