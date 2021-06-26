Hilaria Baldwin is sharing the move that “effectively strengthens the muscles from deep inside.”

The mom of 6 kids posted a video of her dancing with Maria Lucia Victoria, 3 months old, as she appeared to do some salsa moves.

“After 5 babies out of my body, 3 chemical pregnancies, 1 miscarriage at 9 weeks, one at 4 months and a round of ivf, resulting in Marilu—my body has gone on quite a journey for the family we have. I have done my fair share of self abuse…but, through much work on my mental health, I’ve learned to be grateful for her and support her. When we grow to love our changing forms—loose skin and all—that we honor our full life’s journey,” she wrote next to the video.

RELATED: Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Launching New Podcast ‘What’s One More?’

“These exercises are to give back and strengthen-the shape the body takes is simply a side effect,” Baldwin continued. “Don’t torture your body into shape-you and she deserve so much more.”

The former yoga instructor suggested that people “focus” on “intention” the “rest follows.”

“Sometimes it is just the perspective, intention, and shifting goal that needs to be redirected. You are worthy, you are capable…your body is capable, your body is worthy..just let her know,” she concluded.

RELATED: Alec Baldwin Tried To Convince ‘The Sopranos’ Creators To Let Him Kill Tony Soprano

Earlier this year, Hilaria and husband Alec welcomed their sixth child through a surrogate. They are parents to Carmen, 7, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 3, Eduardo, 9 months, and Maria, 3 months. Alec is also dad to Ireland, 25, from his marriage to Kim Basinger.