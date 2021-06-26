There is already talk of an all female “Fast & Furious” spinoff but Vin Diesel has another idea.

Stopping by “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, the “F9” star revealed he wants to do a musical version of the movie.

“I’m dying to do a musical, so yes, I would!” he said when asked by Clarkson if the idea crossed his mind.

“I’ve been dying to do a musical my whole life,” he said, adding he was “this close to doing Guys and Dolls with Steven Spielberg, but we ended up not doing that.”

“My family is artistic, and I’m blessed to have that and I’m blessed to be in a family that is supportive of these crazy dreams,” he said. “I would encourage everyone to support the people who want to think outside the box and dream something impossible because there’s great beauty in that.”

“F9” starring John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Charlize Theron, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren, Sung Kang and Kurt Russell is in theatres now.

According to Deadline, the film made $30 million on opening day, more than most films made the entire pandemic. They estimate the movie will earn at least $68 million over the first three days.

It also surpasses pre-pandemic films like “Bad Boys For Life” and the “Fast & Furious” spinoff “Hobbs & Shaw” that both had $23.6m opening day.