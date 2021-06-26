Kid Cudi is opening up about wearing a dress on “Saturday Night Live” back in April.

The rapper spoke to HBO Max’s “The Shop: Uninterrupted” about taking to the stage in a floral dress by Off-White’s Virgil Abloh to perform “Sad People”. A move Kurt Cobain did many years ago.

“The image of seeing Kurt Cobain in a dress was very rock’n’roll to me,” he said. “That was cool. So I already made my mind up years ago that I wanted to do this. And it’s cool because I’m also giving confidence to the kids and telling them to be themselves and do what they want to do.”

Cudi explained that Kanye West hasn’t said anything to him but he knows “he respects me for it”.

And as for if he cares about the negative comments that followed his performance. “I’m more like, ‘Hmm, I wonder why they feel that way… F**k ‘em,’” he said.

“I’ve never been someone who’s like thinking about the backlash. I don’t give a f**k about what anyone thinks. You can’t when you’re doing this s**t. I knew it would piss some people off, but I love that. Because hip-hop is so weird about s**t.”

“I’ve already seen people making YouTube videos where they’re just strictly talking about me and this dress. Like grown men angry, grown Black men angry. ‘He’s doing something against men and masculinity, it’s a big thing going on…’ And I just be like, ‘Yo, this is so funny, this is crazy that I’ve stirred it up like this.’”

You can catch Cudi’s performance in the video up top. “SNL” will return to Global this fall.