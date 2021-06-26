Chris Crocker is reflecting on Britney Spears finally having the chance to share her story.

On Wednesday, the pop icon spoke out in her conservatorship case asking for the court to end it, calling it “abusive”. The singer has been under control of her father Jamie Spears since 2008 who has a say in everything from her medical to financial affairs.

RELATED: How Kevin Federline Feels About Britney Spears’ Conservatorship

One of the first people to defend Spears was Crocker, who posted a viral YouTube video calling for people to “leave Britney alone”.

Crocker, now 33, posted a TikTok video after Spears’ hearing.

“I don’t feel it’s my place to speak on it,” he said. “I feel like today is about Britney being able to be heard and what she wants to say and her getting her freedom and her happiness back.”

“It’s not about what I or anyone else has to say. It’s about Britney’s voice being heard and that’s what I’m so happy about, is she gets to be heard. No one has to speak for her and I think all we want is for Britney’s voice to be heard and for her to have her freedoms, because that’s what she deserves,” he added.

Crocker also discussed his famous video on Instagram.

RELATED: Britney Spears Makes First Statement Since Court Hearing

“I made the ‘Live Britney Alone’ video because I felt like people should leave you alone,” Chris said on Instagram, “and I feel like now, hopefully the conservatorship ends and she can live her life the way she f**king wants to live it.”