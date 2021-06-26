Demi Lovato and Alok Vaid-Menon got candid about both identifying as non-binary.

The two sat down for a chat for YouTube’s virtual Pride where the “Confident” singer said it has been “so rewarding” to use they/them pronouns.

“I’m so grateful that my fans and my friends are as wonderful as they are,” Lovato said. “It feels incredible, I just feel like I’m finally showing the world my truth, too.”

Lovato only came out publically earlier this year, but told “loved ones and friends last year.”

“This year, I made it public. I felt it was really important for me to share that with the world,” they continued. “I’ve been so open and honest with my truth to fans, I felt holding it in any longer just didn’t feel right… most people have been so wonderful and that’s the reality of coming out.”

Writer and performance artist Vaid-Menon also shared what being non-binary means to them.

“Only you get to determine what your gender is,” Vaid-Menon said. “You just don’t get to tell other people what their gender is.”

Lovato said that some of their past fashion choices, like a green leotard, made them “kind of sad.”

“I was trying so hard to be what other people wanted me to be. Wearing something like that made be feel sexy,” they added. “But at the same time, I know that I was trying to push my sexiness out there because it’s what people wanted of me.”

Lovato also performed during the special including “Cool For The Summer”, “My Girlfriends Are My Boyfriends”, “The Kind Of Lover I Am” and “Easy” with Noah Cyrus.