Beyoncé and Ariana Grande are both celebrating the “7 Things” singer’s birthday with throwback posts.

“hbd tiny, i am taking care of you!” Grande captioned a sweet photo of her as a baby in the bath.

A number of celebs took to the comments to send birthday wishes.

“Happy birthday Ari!!” John Legend responded. Khloe Kardashian added, “Happy birthday queen!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Beyoncé took it one step further and update her website with another image of a young Grande.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY ARIANA GRANDE,” Queen Bey wrote, next to the headshot.

Ariana Grande. Photo: Screenshot beyonce.com

Check out more birthday wishes to Grande below:

happiest birthday to the best living vocalist on earth @ArianaGrande fight me if you think different — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) June 25, 2021