Lido Pimienta has taken to social media to share a harrowing story of being randomly attacked while crossing a street.

In a series of tweets, the Colombian-Canadian singer-songwriter wrote that her children “just witnessed a white woman hitting me with a shopping cart at a cross walk… she insists on calling the police even though all the neighbours saw what happened…”

She continued by writing, “I don’t know what to do… my face is all scratched my body all bruised, I hit her too [sic] defend myself.”

Thankfully, she writes that he neighbours came to her rescue by “getting her off of me and forcing her to leave.”

I am so thankful to my neighbours for helping me and getting her off of me and forcing her to leave I’m really short n out of shape but I managed to keep her off for some time but once she hit my head and scratched me in front of my kids I surrendered, I didn’t want them to see — Lido Pimienta (@LidoPimienta) June 26, 2021

She also wondered whether she could have herself tested for COVID-19 after the encounter.

I really hope she doesn’t call the cops, she saw where I live, all the neighbours screamed at her…holy shit I’m so glad my neighbours saw everything and that my kids are ok Should I get a COVID test? — Lido Pimienta (@LidoPimienta) June 26, 2021

She also shared some video, in which a woman who appears to be the alleged attacker is seen backing away while Pimienta sits on the sidewalk.

Just in case the cops do show up…and they confíscate my phone or whatever – leaving this here: (TW: violence and voices of scared kids) pic.twitter.com/FefahkOGxZ — Lido Pimienta (@LidoPimienta) June 26, 2021

She followed up with another tweet, writing that she’s “shaking and hurting and bleeding” but what has her even more concerned is that the police will return and “she will put charges on me and they will side with her.”