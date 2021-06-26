Fans of “Dexter” have long complained about the 2013 series finale, and hopes are high now that the serial-killer drama is getting a do-over with an upcoming reboot.

“[Filming the new series has] been gratifying,” star Michael C. Hall (a.k.a. Dexter Morgan) said during an interview on Times Radio (via NME).

“I think the show ended in a way that was pretty mystifying at best if not infuriating for people, but that at least set the stage for us to return and answer more definitively what the hell happened to this guy,” he continued.

While Hall says he understands the “choice” that Dexter made, faking his own death and disappearing to the Pacific Northwest, he also admitted that “as far as the execution goes, we were all running on vapour at that point, so I get it.”

In addition, Hall confirmed that as much time has elapsed in the Dexter-verse as has in the real world. “We pick him up as if as much time has passed for him as has passed for the rest of us,” he revealed.

Meanwhile, a recent teaser hinted that Dexter’s alias is Jimmy Lindsay, with the character strolling through a small town where he’s called, variously, Jimmy, Jimbo and Mr. Lindsay.

The “Dexter” revival is expected to premiere sometime in fall 2021.