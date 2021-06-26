Olivia Rodrigo took to social media on Wednesday to announce that her upcoming concert film will be released next week.

As she wrote, because Rodrigo “never got to go to prom, I wanted to throw a little prom party” for fans.

Accompanying the message was a photo of herself wearing a prom dress and tiara, holding a bouquet of flowers while tears stream mascara down her cheeks.

since i never got to go to prom, I wanted to throw a little prom party with my fav ppl (you guys obvs). SOUR prom the concert film comes out Tuesday!!!! 💜💐🔪 @youtubemusic @TMobile pic.twitter.com/7j1dvKVyWP — Olivia Rodrigo (@Olivia_Rodrigo) June 23, 2021

If that image looks familiar to anyone who lived through the grunge era, that’s because the imagery is pretty near identical to the cover of Hole’s 1994 album Live Through This.

Hole frontwoman Courtney Love sure noticed, and shared Rodrigo’s image on all her social media accounts, along with the caption, “Spot the difference! #twinning! 🥸@oliviarodrigo 😉👸👸.”

Rodrigo issued a comment to Love’s Instagram post, writing to Love to tell her, “love u and live through this sooooo much.”

Love issued a terse response. “Olivia – you’re welcome,” she wrote. “My favourite florist is in Notting Hill, London! Dm me for deets! I look forward to reading your note!”

Naturally, the always outspoken Love had a lot more to say in some comments she left as part of discussion that resulted from her Facebook post of Rodrigo’s photo.

“It’s on GEFFEN,” she wrote of Rodrigo’s debut album (Geffen is also the label that released “Live Through This”). “I’ve informed her I await her flowers and note. I sure hope it’s long. Does Disney teach kids reading and writing? God knows. Let’s see. Yes this is rude. Rage inducing ? Honey if I had a dollar for everyone [sic] this happens ? I’d be real rich!”

In another comment, Love complained that “it was rude of [Rodrigo], and geffen not to ask myself or Ellen von unwerth,” she wrote, referencing the photographer who took the “Live Through This” album cover. “It’s happened my whole career so I d c. But manners is manners!”

Love continued in another comment, adding, “I’ve asked her for flowers and a note… It’s rude not to be asked. I know Ellen von unwerth isn’t amused…. Yes it’s rude.”