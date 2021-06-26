Allison Mack is expressing regret for her involvement in the NXIVM sex cult, days ahead of her sentencing after entering a guilty plea to racketeering charges.

Mack was arrested in 2018 and charged with an array of sex trafficking charges over claims she recruited and manipulated women to be sex slaves for cult leader Keith Raniere; Raniere was sentenced in October fo 120 years in prison after being found guilty of seven felonies.

As The Hollywood Reporter reported, Mack released a letter on Saturday addressed to “those who have been harmed by my actions,” accompanying a letter from her attorneys indicating their sentencing guideline recommendations.

RELATED: Allison Mack Pleads Guilty In NXIVM Sex-Cult Case

“It is now of paramount importance for me to say, from the bottom of my heart, I am so sorry,” the former “Smallville” star’s letter reads. “I threw myself into the teachings of Keith Raniere with everything I had. I believed, whole-heartedly, that his mentorship was leading me to a better, more enlightened version of myself. I devoted my loyalty, my resources, and, ultimately, my life to him. This was the biggest mistake and regret of my life.”

Her letter continues by referencing “those harmed by the collateral damage of my destructive choices,” with Mack vowing to spend the remainder of her life to make amends and become a more compassionate person.

Meanwhile, the accompanying letter from Mack’s attorneys claim that she has “publicly denounced Raniere (and her own prior association with Raniere) in the strongest possible terms.”

RELATED: Allison Mack Allegedly Tried To Recruit Alaina Huffman To The NXIVM Sex Cult

Her attorneys continued: “That is made clear by Ms. Mack’s plea allocution, her decision to cooperate completely and fully with the government, and is further underscored in her letter to this Court as well as her efforts to demonstrate her remorse to the public generally and more specifically to those she harmed. There is thus no need to impose an additional sentence of incarceration on Ms. Mack to achieve specific deterrence.”

In Mack’s letter, she apologizes to the women she recruited into the cult.

“I am sorry to those of you that I brought into Nxivm. I am sorry I ever exposed you to the nefarious and emotionally abusive schemes of a twisted man,” she writes. “I am sorry that I encouraged you to use your resources to participate in something that was ultimately so ugly. I do not take lightly the responsibility I have in the lives of those I love and I feel a heavy weight of guilt for having misused your trust, leading you down a negative path.”

RELATED: Allison Mack’s Wife Nicki Clyne Defends Convicted NXIVM Founder Keith Raniere

Mack is due to be sentenced on June 30.