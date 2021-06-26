Click to share this via email

Sacha Baron Cohen continues to amuse fans as more outtakes from “Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm” emerge.

In the latest deleted scene, Sacha Baron Cohen’s Kazakh journalist tries to learn to play golf.

In the clip, Borat pays a visit to the Golf Center of Arlington in order to seek lessons in the sport “created by famous sports star McDonald Trump.”

As fans might guess, Borat taking golf lessons opens the door to all manner of slapstick nuttiness, beginning with Borat’s inability to follow directions on how to hold the club.

From there, things get even crazier, especially when he’s asked to keep his head up and look down at the same time, practically giving himself whiplash.

The clip is part of Amazon Prime Video’s three-part series “Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved from Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine”, featuring never-before-seen footage that didn’t make it into the movie.

“Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm” and all the “Supplemental Reportings” are available to stream now.