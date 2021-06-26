Netflix appears to have another steamy hit on its hand with new series “Sex/Life”, in which Sarah Shahi stars as a woman caught in a love triangle with her husband (Mike Vogel) and ex-boyfriend (Adam Demos).

In an interview with ET’s Lauren Zima, Shahi revealed that the sexy chemistry between her and Demos isn’t just acting — they fell in love on the Toronto set and are a real-life couple.

Followers of the actors’ respective Instagram accounts may not be too surprised, with the two often sharing photos of themselves together, and Shahi confirmed what many have suspected.

RELATED: Netflix Drops Steamy Trailer For New Series ‘Sex/Life’

“It was great casting, I’ll put it that way,” Shahi joked.

“Without sharing too many details because there is a part of my relationship that I protect and that’s for me and him only, I’m very grateful that I met him,” she said.

“He’s hands-down one of the best humans I’ve ever met,” she added, “and I’m grateful to be on this ride in general, but to be able to share it with him is special as well.”