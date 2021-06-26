Miranda Lambert is digging deep into the annals of country music for her contribution for the soundtrack to “The Ice Road”, the new Netflix movie starring Liam Neeson.

Lambert covers “I’m Movin’ On” by Canadian-American country star Hank Snow, first released in 1950.

“That hard-charging sense of the road is a real common ground between rock, country and Americana,” Scott Borchetta, Big Machine Label Group founder and chairman, stated in a press release for the movie’s soundtrack, with features an array of artists covering classic Nashville and pop hits with a driving theme.

“Musicians live the road life. They know the freedom, the speed, the gone and the get there — and every single artist on this soundtrack understands exactly why these songs have such enduring appeal,” Borchetta added.

Other artists featured on the soundtrack to “The Ice Road” include Carly Pearce, Kathy Mattea’s “Eighteen Wheels and a Dozen Roses”, Jason Isbell with the Johnny Cash favourite, “All I Do Is Drive”, and the Man in Black’s son, John Carter Cash, teaming with Assassinz and Cheap Trick’s Robin Zander for the metal-tinged “Heart of Steel.”

Other songs on the soundtrack include Tim McGraw covers The Cars’ “Drive”, Luke Combs performing “Hurricane”, Brantley Gilbert and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard duetting on “Rubber Meets the Road” and Cadillac Three covering the classic “Six Days on the Road”.

Meanwhile, another Hank Snow tune is covered, with Rob Zombie and Motley Crue’s NIkki SIxx teaming up with John 5 and Tommy Clufetos for “I’ve Been Everywhere”, made famous by Johnny Cash.

The soundtrack for “The Ice Road” was released on Friday, June 25.