Miley Cyrus is expressing sadness and outrage after learning of the murder of a fan in Brazil.

On Sunday, a Twitter user tagged Cyrus in a post addressing her directly, writing, “Hey Miley, this is Gabriel. He was a huge fan of yours, brazilian, and recently lost his life to brutality. Homophobia. He loved you very much. Get to know him a little bit more.”

Gabriel, according to the post, was shot and killed in an apparent homophobic hate crime “because of who he is.”

Cyrus responded in a series of tweets, writing that she was “devastated to find out a smiler has brutally lost their life due to hate, judgment, and injustice! To call this disturbing action ‘homophobia’ would mean that the attacker had a ‘fear of’ queer people. Which is f**king bulls**t. This humans heart was full of HATE and ANGER.”

“We can’t continue to allow these events to be written off as simply ‘homophobia’… Because you know who was ‘scared’ in that situation? Gabriel,” she continued.

“This is exactly why the importance of my mission to fight against this type of cruelty w love , acceptance , and FREEDOM is at the very top of my priorities and is the purpose of my existence on this planet. I couldn’t imagine if this happened to one of my best friends ….” Cyrus added.

She concluded by writing, “And knowing this happened to someone that loved me and I love in return breaks my heart!”