Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Ed Sheeran has just given fans of BTS cause for celebration.

Sheeran made a virtual appearance on “Most Requested Live”, discussing fatherhood, his new single “Bad Habits” and more.

During the conversation, Sheeran dropped a bombshell for BTS fans.

RELATED: Ed Sheeran Says Being A Father Opened Up ‘A Pool Of Love’ He Didn’t Know Existed, Talks New Single ‘Bad Habits’

“I’ve actually worked with BTS on their last record, and I’ve just written a song for their new record,” he said.

“And they’re super, super cool guys as well,” added Sheeran.

According to NME, BTS’ label Big Hit Music confirmed Sheeran’s news and issued a statement to South Korean media, reading: “It is true that Ed Sheeran is participating in BTS’s new song.”

Sheeran’s interview with “Most Requested Live” can be seen in its entirety below: