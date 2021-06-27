Ed Sheeran has just given fans of BTS cause for celebration.
Sheeran made a virtual appearance on “Most Requested Live”, discussing fatherhood, his new single “Bad Habits” and more.
During the conversation, Sheeran dropped a bombshell for BTS fans.
“I’ve actually worked with BTS on their last record, and I’ve just written a song for their new record,” he said.
“And they’re super, super cool guys as well,” added Sheeran.
.@edsheeran says he's "just written" a new song for @BTS_twt 👀 #MRLxEdSheeran #BTS #EdSheeran pic.twitter.com/OpScEhx6yT
— Most Requested Live (@MostRequestLive) June 27, 2021
According to NME, BTS’ label Big Hit Music confirmed Sheeran’s news and issued a statement to South Korean media, reading: “It is true that Ed Sheeran is participating in BTS’s new song.”
Sheeran’s interview with “Most Requested Live” can be seen in its entirety below: