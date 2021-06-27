A TikTok user who has apparently been staking out Justin Bieber’s apartment in New York City shared a video in which the singer pleads with fans gathered outside his building to get lost.
“I hear you, I hear you,” Bieber tells the assembled fans as he pauses on his way into the building.
“But this is my home. You know what I mean? This is where I live,” he continues.
“And I don’t appreciate you guys being here. You know when you come home at the end of the night, and you want to relax? This is my space to do that. So I would appreciate it if you guys could leave,” he says before walking into the building.
It’s unclear when the video was recorded, as a previous video — in which Bieber is seen exiting the same building — is described as a throwback in the caption.
What is clear, however, is that the video has gone viral, racking up more than 10.6 million views since being posted on Saturday, June 26.
Back in October 2020, Bieber shared similar sentiments in a post he shared on Instagram Story.
“How do you convince yourself it’s not completely inappropriate and disrespectful to wait outside my home to gawk, stare and take pictures as I walk into my apartment,” he wrote. “This is not a a hotel. It’s my home.”
Justin Bieber via Instagram Stories: pic.twitter.com/HfY96HSqpa
