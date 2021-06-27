George R.R. Martin sat down for an interview with WTTW, Chicago’s PBS affiliate, where he discussed the upcoming final two books in the series that inspired HBO’s hit series “Game of Thrones”.

As he explained, when the series began he had assumed he’d have those two books completed by the time the series came to an end, but did not.

“When they began the [TV] series, I had four books already in print, and the fifth one came out just as the series was starting in 2011,” Martin explained.

“I had a five-book head-start, and these are gigantic books, as you know,” Martin said. “I never thought they would catch up with me, but they did. They caught up with me and passed me.”

Martin admitted that his involvement in the series was partly responsible for the delay in completing the penultimate book in the series, The Winds of Winter, which was originally intended to be published in 2014.

In addition, Martin said that when the show moved beyond the books he’d completed, the storyline actually wound up “going in somewhat different directions” than he had in mind.

“So, I’m still working on the book, but you’ll see my ending when that comes out,” he said.

As for when The Winds of Winter and the final book, A Dream of Spring, will finally arrive, Martin isn’t indicating they’ll be coming anytime soon, despite telling fans last year that he was anticipating completing Winds by July 2021.