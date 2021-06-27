Search and rescue efforts are ongoing after the collapse of the Champlain Towers condo in Surfside, Florida, and Puerto Rican billionaire Orlando Bravo is making a big contribution to those efforts.

People reports that Bravo, co-founder of private equity firm Thoma Bravo, donated $250,000 to the Support Surfside relief fund, the largest single pledge so far.

“The Bravo Family Foundation is honoured to fill a void of need in the Surfside tragedy, before long-term insurance and government assistance is put in place,” Bravo told People in a statement. “Our foundation understands the immediate needs that arise from tragedies like Surfside, and we want to help these families rebuild their lives. We encourage other business leaders, philanthropists and community partners join in the effort to help the victims of this horrific, saddening event.”

RELATED: Prince Charles Charity Joins U.K. Aid Efforts To India

According to People, the Bravo donation is earmarked to support temporary housing for displaced families and provide therapy for all victims.

As of Sunday morning, at least 156 people still remain missing, while five have died. In addition, hundreds are residence have lost their homes and all their possessions in the collapse.

Bravo, who recently moved to Miami Beach, is hopeful that his donation will spur other entrepreneurs to follow suit.