Salma Hayek is opening up about the aftermath of her 2017 op-ed for The New York Times about her experience with Harvey Weinstein.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, Hayek explained why she didn’t tell friend and “Bandidas” co-star Penélope Cruz would the sexual harassment while filming Weinstein’s film “Frida”.

“Some people were very angry at me, like Penélope [Cruz], but I was protecting her,” Hayek said. “I kept my eye on their interaction and he never went for her. They [Miramax] were making the best movies. She didn’t have my problem, and if I told her it would have affected her choices of things that would have been good for her career.”

Hayek previously said she didn’t tell Cruz because, “I didn’t realize Harvey was doing it to other people, too, so I thought, ‘Why dump your stuff on someone and take away from their professional relationship with him?’ At that time Harvey was doing the best movies.”

Weinstein also produced Cruz’s “Nine” and his company worked on other films such as “Vicky Cristina Barcelona”.

The “Hitman’s Bodyguard’s Wife” star opened up about how Weinstein’s trial and 23 year sentencing after being found guilty of criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree affected her.

“Suddenly the trauma came back,” she said. “I had thought that it was completely healed, but it was just hiding. It came back, out of nowhere, and it took me a long time to understand how I had to be with it.”

Then speaking of her op-ed, Hayek added, “Before I wrote the piece I thought I had survived that brilliantly and it was done with. To the point that I could see him and smile and pretend that everything was OK. I had held my own, I was really strong. He didn’t get what he wanted from me and I made the film that was so important, so meaningful to me, to my kind, and when I say my kind I don’t just mean Mexicans, I mean to my kind of woman. Frida is a woman who said, I am not a woman who is going to be like anyone else, I am going to fight for my individuality.”