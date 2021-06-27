Olivia Rodrigo has returned to No. 1.

Rodrigo’s Sour made its way back to the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart for the second time. It has been on the list for five weeks.

RELATED: Courtney Love Slams ‘Rude’ Olivia Rodrigo For Ripping Off Hole’s ‘Live Through This’ Album Cover: ‘Manners Is Manners’

For the week ending on June 24, Sour earned 105,000 equivalent album units. It first debuted on the charts on June 5 at No. 1.

Rodrigo’s debut album is the second album in 2021 to earn more than 100,000 units in each of the first five weeks. Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album did the same, but more impressive is the fact Rodrigo only has 11 tracks while Wallen had 30.

RELATED: Olivia Rodrigo Feels The Burn In New Episode Of ‘Hot Ones’

Rounding out the top five is Polo G’s Hall of Fame at No. 2, Lil Baby and Lil Durk’s The Voice of the Heroes at No. 3, Migos’ Culture III at No. 4 and Wallen’s album stays at No. 5.

Another notable album is H.E.R.’s first top 10 album, Back of My Mind, at No. 6.