Megan Fox is celebrating being part of the LGBTQIA community this Pride.

The “Midnight In The Switchgrass” star posted a rainbow inspired manicure, writing, “Putting the B in #LGBTQIA for over two decades.”

Fox also used her post to promote charities MoveOn and Into Action.

Fox previously told Esquire, “I think people are born bisexual and they make subconscious choices based on the pressures of society. I have no question in my mind about being bisexual.”

In 2019, the actress used her social media platform to try and stop anti-LGBTQ legislation while encourages fans to do the same “My home state of Tennessee is on the verge of passing a ‘Slate of Hate.’ A slew of anti-LGBTQ bills including business license to discriminate, child welfare and anti-trans bills,” she said.