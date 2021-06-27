Click to share this via email

Surprise!

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead have just welcomed a baby.

The surprise was revealed when McGregor’s daughter, Clara, 25, who he shares with ex- Eve Mavrakis, introduced her little brother to the world.

“Welcome to the world little brother ❤️ congratulations to my Dad & Mary – this is the greatest gift,” Clara wrote on Instagram.

The “Star Wars” actor is also dad to Anouk, 10, Esther, 19, and Jamyan, 20, with Mavrakis.

This isn’t the first time McGregor has surprised his fans with baby news.

When promoting “Beginners” he was speaking about family/work life balance when he revealed they adopted a baby girl.

“My wife and four girls – 15, two 9-year-olds and a baby of four months – often come with me if it’s a holiday or my locations and their schedules allow. Sometimes we uproot them and put them in another school,” he told The New York Post in 2011.

ET Canada has reached out to McGregor’s rep for comment.