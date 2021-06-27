Dwayne Johnson has been gifted with a rock-solid acting career but his vocal skills may need some improvement, despite previously singing in “Moana”.

The actor, 49, posted a sweet message on Sunday for a fan who has been battling Stage 4 breast cancer for the past six years. The recipient also happens to be a fan of Garth Brooks, so Johnson decided to go country in hopes of making her smile.

“I’m so excited right now to deliver this very special message. I’m so excited my cheeks are red,” he said in the Instagram clip. “This goes out to a very special woman. A very strong woman. Melissa, A.K.A Missy!”

“I also know you’re Garth Brooks’ biggest fan,” he later added. “You know I love my country music. So in the spirit of Garth, this one’s for you.” His attempts at serenading Missy were entertaining, garnering more than 2 million views.

“I apologize about my singing in keys that don’t exist and sounding like I’m experiencing puberty again 😂🙋🏽‍♂️,” he wrote alongside the video. “I hope this makes you smile, Missy!”

The charismatic wrestler-turned-actor has a habit of giving back. In May, Johnson recorded a video of himself singing his character Maui’s song “You’re Welcome” for cancer patient, Indy Llew Jones, 4.

“Stay strong honey and keep singing your songs,” Johnson wrote.