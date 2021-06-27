Chris Pratt is opening up about his role in the upcoming “Thor: Love and Thunder”, where he will star as Peter Quill a.k.a. Starlord.

The 42-year-old and Chris Hemsworth first appeared on screen together in “Avengers: Infinity War” and provided comic relief throughout the movie. Now, as Pratt returns for the fourth “Thor” movie, he’s teasing new details about it.

RELATED: Chris Pratt Throws A Mistaken Retirement Party For Jimmy Kimmel

“That was definitely something we found while we were doing the ‘Avengers’ and people seemed to like it,” Pratt shared with Yahoo in regards to Quill and Thor’s rivalry. “So Taika [Waititi, director] had a vision for it and I think people are really going to like what we did.”

He adds that he thinks “people are really gonna like that. And it picks up on that same vein, that same kind of rivalry between the two.” While Quill and Thor argue on screen, their off-screen friendship is quite different.

“Hemsworth is great, he’s so good,” Pratt added, complimenting his performance.

“People are gonna be really astounded when they see what he’s brought, what he and Taika have brought for ‘Thor 4’. It’s next-level.”

RELATED: Chris Hemsworth Announces Production Has Wrapped On ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’, Promises ‘Bats**t Crazy’ Sequel

He continued, “[Hemsworth] ratcheted it up to even another level. So I was just in awe of his presence. He is a man-god in real life. It was just cool to be there with him.”

“Thor: Love and Thunder” is set to premiere in May 2022.