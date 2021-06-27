Cardi B is pregnant! The “WAP” rapper announced her pregnancy while performing with Migos at the 2021 BET Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

As one fan noted, Cardi pulled a page from Beyonce’s book, and made the reveal with a on-stage ensemble that perfectly highlighted her little one on the way. Cardi and her husband, Offset, are already parents to 2-year-old daughter Kulture.

Cardi went into Sunday’s awards show — hosted by Taraji P. Henson — with five nominations. The entertainer is nominated for Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Best Collaboration, Viewer’s Choice, and Video of the Year for “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion and Video of the Year for “Up.”

“OK Bardi with the baby bump!” Marsai Martin said after the performance.

Cardi is also supporting husband Offset at the awards show, as he’s set to take the stage with Migos, which is also nominated for Best Group.

The BET Awards kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET. See the full list of nominations here, and be sure to keep up with ET’s winner’s list throughout the night.



