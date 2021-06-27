Bachelor Nation’s Sean Lowe is “boycotting” the franchise following the departure of its longtime host, Chris Harrison.

Lowe’s wife and winner of “The Bachelor”‘s 17th season Catherine Giudici revealed the 37-year-old reality TV star’s decision this week, according to the Daily Mail. Harrison recently exited the ABC series following controversy surrounding his response to a contestant’s past actions which were deemed racist.

Giudici spoke to relationship expert Rori Sassoon at a recent launch party, and said she was still watching the show to support new hosts Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams.

Giudici said, “I’m watching it. My husband is kind of boycotting it because of the Chris Harrison stuff, but I’m watching it this season to support the girls.”

She expressed: “It’s been interesting. It’s been an interesting season. It’s just the beginning. … I’m excited for Katie [Thurston].”

Harrison, 49, became embroiled in controversy regarding Rachael Kirkconnell, a contestant on “The Bachelor”‘s 25th season, which featured Matt James as its lead.

Earlier this year, it was discovered that the 24-year-old graphic designer had participated in an “Old South”-themed ball during her time in college, and pictures circulated online.

Shortly after the photos were made public, Harrison was asked about his view of the situation and allegations of racism by former “Bachelorette” star Rachel Lindsay.

Harrison said he was reserving judgement on the matter which was seen defending Kirkconnell’s actions. The host later apologized, however, Lindsay took exception and threatened to leave the franchise.

Harrison later announced that he would be stepping away as host.

Kirkconnell went on to win the 25th season of the program. In March, Harrison expressed regret for his past statements, and several guest hosts were brought in to fill the role.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Harrison would be leaving the “Bachelor” franchise permanently, which resulted in an uproar from many of its longtime fans.