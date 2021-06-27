Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Megan Thee Stallion toned down her first performance of “Thot S**t” at the BET Awards.

The rapper took to the stage looking like a boss.

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Helps Cover Late Fan’s Memorial Costs

Instead of her typical over-the-top performances, Megan took it down a notch and let her vocals shine. Of course, her iconic dance moves also were featured.

Earlier in the night, Megan and boyfriend Pardison Fontaine hit the red carpet where they had fun posing for photos.

She looked stunning in a very sexy, white thigh-high slit dress.

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine are loved up on the red carpet. — Photo: Getty

Megan released the music video for “Thot Sh*t” earlier this month.

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Slams The Haters In Sizzling New Music Video For ‘Thot S**t’

Both Megan and DaBaby lead the nominations at the BET Awards, with Megan and Cardi B winning Video of the Year for “Wap”.