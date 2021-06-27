As if a Grammy win and an Academy Award wasn’t enough for one year, H.E.R. continued to stun fans at the BET Awards on Sunday night.

The composed one-woman band descended from the ceiling performing a rendition of “We Made It” while banging on a floating drum kit. Donning white tasselled pants, the singer-songwriter performed a fierce guitar solo for a mesmerizing rockstar moment.

The R&B singer recently told ET Canada she counts Janet Jackson among her biggest fans and is getting ready to release her debut solo album, Back of My Mind. H.E.R. is nominated for best female R&B/pop artist at the 2021 BET Awards, which are being held from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

