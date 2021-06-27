The 2021 BET Awards are here to honour Black excellence across music, television, film and sports! Some of the biggest celebs turned out to celebrate the big occasion.

This year’s awards show was held in person once again — after having to hold a virtual ceremony last year in light of the pandemic — and featured a live audience inside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, bringing a fun, electric energy to the festivities.

Going into Sunday’s show, Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby led the pack with seven nominations each, with Cardi B and Drake following with five nods apiece.

Check out the full list of winners below, which ET will be updating throughout the night, with winners marked in bold.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

After Hours – The Weeknd
Blame It on Baby – DaBaby
Good News – Megan Thee Stallion
Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan **WINNER**
King’s Disease – Nas
Ungodly Hour – Chloe x Halle

BEST COLLABORATION

“WAP” – Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion
“Rockstar” – DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch
“Popstar” – DJ Khaled feat. Drake
“Whats Poppin (Remix)” – Jack Harlow feat. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne
“Cry Baby” – Megan Thee Stallion feat. DaBaby
“For the Night” – Pop Smoke feat. Lil Baby & DaBaby

BEST FEMALE R&B / POP ARTIST

Beyoncé
H.E.R. **WINNER**
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
Summer Walker
SZA

BEST MALE R&B / POP ARTIST

6LACK
Anderson .Paak
Chris Brown
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd

BEST NEW ARTIST

Coi Leray
Flo Milli
Giveon **WINNER**
Jack Harlow
Latto
Pooh Shiesty

BEST GROUP

21 Savage & Metro Boomin
Chloe x Halle
Chris Brown & Young Thug
City Girls
Migos
Silk Sonic **WINNER**

BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Cardi B
Coi Leray
Doja Cat
Megan Thee Stallion **WINNER**
Latto
Saweetie

BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST

DaBaby
Drake
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Lil Baby **WINNER**
Pop Smoke

DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

“In Jesus Name” – Bebe Winans
“Never Lost” – Cece Winans
“Hold Us Together” – H.E.R.
“Strong God” – Kirk Franklin
“Thank You for It All” – Marvin Sapp
“Touch From You” – Tamela Mann

BET HER AWARD

“So Done” – Alicia Keys Ft. Khalid
“Baby Mama” – Brandy feat. Chance the Rapper
“Anti Queen” – Bri Steves
“Baby Girl” – Chloe x Halle
“Rooted” – Ciara feat. Ester Dean
“Good Days” – SZA

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

Aya Nakamura (France)
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Emicida (Brazil)
Headie One (UK)
Wizkid (Nigeria)
Young T & Bugsey (UK)
Youssoupha (France)

VIEWER’S CHOICE AWARD

“WAP” – Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion
“Go Crazy” – Chris Brown & Young Thug
“Rockstar” – DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch
“Popstar” – DJ Khaled feat. Drake
“Laugh Now Cry Later” –  Drake feat. Lil Durk
“The Bigger Picture” – Lil Baby
“Savage (Remix)” – Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé
“Leave the Door Open” – Silk Sonic

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“Up” – Cardi B
“WAP” – Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion **WINNER**
“Do It” – Chloe x Halle
“Go Crazy” – Chris Brown & Young Thug
“Laugh Now Cry Later” –  Drake feat. Lil Durk
“Leave the Door Open” – Silk Sonic

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Benny Boom
Bruno Mars and Florent Déchard
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Hype Williams

BEST MOVIE

“Coming 2 America”
“Judas and the Black Messiah”
“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
“One Night in Miami…”
“Soul”
“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

BEST ACTRESS

Andra Day **WINNER**
Angela Bassett
Issa Rae
Jurnee Smollett
Viola Davis
Zendaya

BEST ACTOR

Aldis Hodge
Chadwick Boseman
Damson Idris
Daniel Kaluuya
Eddie Murphy
Lakeith Stanfield

YOUNGSTARS AWARD

Alex R. Hibbert
Ethan Hutchison
Lonnie Chavis
Marsai Martin
Michael Epps
Storm Reid

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

A’ja Wilson
Candace Parker
Claressa Shields
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Skylar Diggins-Smith

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

Kyrie Irving
LeBron James
Patrick Mahomes
Russell Westbrook
Russell Wilson
Stephen Curry

Check out the video below to hear more on the biggest moments from last year’s BET Awards.

MORE FROM ET:

H.E.R., DaBaby, Migos & More to Perform at 2021 BET Awards

How to Watch the 2021 BET Awards: Date, Nominees and More

Taraji P. Henson to Host 2021 BET Awards

BET Awards 2021: Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby Lead With Most Nods