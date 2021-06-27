Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The 2021 BET Awards are here to honour Black excellence across music, television, film and sports! Some of the biggest celebs turned out to celebrate the big occasion.

This year’s awards show was held in person once again — after having to hold a virtual ceremony last year in light of the pandemic — and featured a live audience inside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, bringing a fun, electric energy to the festivities.

Going into Sunday’s show, Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby led the pack with seven nominations each, with Cardi B and Drake following with five nods apiece.

Check out the full list of winners below, which ET will be updating throughout the night, with winners marked in bold.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

After Hours – The Weeknd

Blame It on Baby – DaBaby

Good News – Megan Thee Stallion

Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan **WINNER**

King’s Disease – Nas

Ungodly Hour – Chloe x Halle

BEST COLLABORATION

“WAP” – Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion

“Rockstar” – DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch

“Popstar” – DJ Khaled feat. Drake

“Whats Poppin (Remix)” – Jack Harlow feat. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne

“Cry Baby” – Megan Thee Stallion feat. DaBaby

“For the Night” – Pop Smoke feat. Lil Baby & DaBaby

BEST FEMALE R&B / POP ARTIST

Beyoncé

H.E.R. **WINNER**

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

Summer Walker

SZA

BEST MALE R&B / POP ARTIST

6LACK

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd

BEST NEW ARTIST

Coi Leray

Flo Milli

Giveon **WINNER**

Jack Harlow

Latto

Pooh Shiesty

BEST GROUP

21 Savage & Metro Boomin

Chloe x Halle

Chris Brown & Young Thug

City Girls

Migos

Silk Sonic **WINNER**

BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Doja Cat

Megan Thee Stallion **WINNER**

Latto

Saweetie

BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST

DaBaby

Drake

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Lil Baby **WINNER**

Pop Smoke

DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

“In Jesus Name” – Bebe Winans

“Never Lost” – Cece Winans

“Hold Us Together” – H.E.R.

“Strong God” – Kirk Franklin

“Thank You for It All” – Marvin Sapp

“Touch From You” – Tamela Mann

BET HER AWARD

“So Done” – Alicia Keys Ft. Khalid

“Baby Mama” – Brandy feat. Chance the Rapper

“Anti Queen” – Bri Steves

“Baby Girl” – Chloe x Halle

“Rooted” – Ciara feat. Ester Dean

“Good Days” – SZA

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

Aya Nakamura (France)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Emicida (Brazil)

Headie One (UK)

Wizkid (Nigeria)

Young T & Bugsey (UK)

Youssoupha (France)

VIEWER’S CHOICE AWARD

“WAP” – Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion

“Go Crazy” – Chris Brown & Young Thug

“Rockstar” – DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch

“Popstar” – DJ Khaled feat. Drake

“Laugh Now Cry Later” – Drake feat. Lil Durk

“The Bigger Picture” – Lil Baby

“Savage (Remix)” – Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé

“Leave the Door Open” – Silk Sonic

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“Up” – Cardi B

“WAP” – Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion **WINNER**

“Do It” – Chloe x Halle

“Go Crazy” – Chris Brown & Young Thug

“Laugh Now Cry Later” – Drake feat. Lil Durk

“Leave the Door Open” – Silk Sonic

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Benny Boom

Bruno Mars and Florent Déchard

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Hype Williams

BEST MOVIE

“Coming 2 America”

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“One Night in Miami…”

“Soul”

“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

BEST ACTRESS

Andra Day **WINNER**

Angela Bassett

Issa Rae

Jurnee Smollett

Viola Davis

Zendaya

BEST ACTOR

Aldis Hodge

Chadwick Boseman

Damson Idris

Daniel Kaluuya

Eddie Murphy

Lakeith Stanfield

YOUNGSTARS AWARD

Alex R. Hibbert

Ethan Hutchison

Lonnie Chavis

Marsai Martin

Michael Epps

Storm Reid

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

A’ja Wilson

Candace Parker

Claressa Shields

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Skylar Diggins-Smith

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

Kyrie Irving

LeBron James

Patrick Mahomes

Russell Westbrook

Russell Wilson

Stephen Curry

Check out the video below to hear more on the biggest moments from last year’s BET Awards.



MORE FROM ET:

H.E.R., DaBaby, Migos & More to Perform at 2021 BET Awards

How to Watch the 2021 BET Awards: Date, Nominees and More

Taraji P. Henson to Host 2021 BET Awards

BET Awards 2021: Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby Lead With Most Nods