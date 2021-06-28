Lil Nas X laid it all out on stage at the BET Awards on Sunday with a royal rendition of “Montero”, sealed with a kiss.
In an Ancient Egyptian themed performance inspired by Michael Jackson’s “Remember The Time”, the rapper gave a show to remember, complete with a steamy kiss with one of his male dancers.
The 22-year-old emerged on the fiery stage from underneath a black cloak, into a shimmering scantily-clad Pharaoh costume for the memorable homage to Jackson. The daring performance, which took place during the end of Pride Week, sparked mostly a positive reaction on Twitter.
YESSSSSS! @LilNasX just did that! 🔥🔥 #BETAwards #CulturesBiggestNight pic.twitter.com/a09CcTp5Xp
— #BETAwards (@BETAwards) June 28, 2021
Lil Nas X did that!! Be fearless!!! 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿
— LOVE (@Diddy) June 28, 2021
“On the last day of #pride 2021 @LilNasX got on the #BETAwards stage and kissed another guy. If you grew up Black and gay, you know how major this is. I live for this kid,” wrote one Twitter user.
On the last day of #pride 2021 @LilNasX got on the #BETAwards stage and kissed another guy.
If you grew up Black and gay, you know how major this is.
I live for this kid.
— It’s Brandon, B*tch. (@beingbrandonlee) June 28, 2021
I don’t wanna hear a damn thing about #LilNasX’s kiss if you haven’t called out the amount of ASS that Keeps bending over on my damn screen tonight #BetAwards https://t.co/Dv46GIrpDJ
— IG: CamSaidSo (@IAmCamero) June 28, 2021
“@LilNasX just gave @BET #BETAwards they first black gay kiss and baby I STAN. THAT is how you celebrate #Pride make the system EAT IT,” wrote another Twitter commentator.
@LilNasX really understood the assignment period #HappyPride #betawards2021
— kira (@thick_madamn_) June 28, 2021
He did what needed to be done. #BETAwards #CulturesBiggestNight pic.twitter.com/r3Lb64puWY
— BET (@BET) June 28, 2021
~ Everybody face after #LilNasX performance!!🤣🙌🏽 #betawards2021 pic.twitter.com/7GKwVeYya3
— ☆$mileyyy☆ (@Lovin_da_crew) June 28, 2021
While the response was overwhelmingly positive, the rapper had this to say about anyone taking issues with the kiss.
y’all really like to pretend homosexuality didn’t exist in african culture https://t.co/mGmah0CbP9
— nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) June 28, 2021