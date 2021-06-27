Lil Nas X laid it all out on stage at the BET Awards on Sunday with a royal rendition of “Montero”, sealed with a kiss.

In an Ancient Egyptian themed performance inspired by Michael Jackson’s “Remember The Time”, the rapper gave a show to remember, complete with a steamy kiss with one of his male dancers.

The 22-year-old emerged on the fiery stage from underneath a black cloak, into a shimmering scantily-clad Pharaoh costume for the memorable homage to Jackson. The daring performance, which took place during the end of Pride Week, sparked mostly a positive reaction on Twitter.

Lil Nas X did that!! Be fearless!!! 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿 — LOVE (@Diddy) June 28, 2021

“On the last day of #pride 2021 @LilNasX got on the #BETAwards stage and kissed another guy. If you grew up Black and gay, you know how major this is. I live for this kid,” wrote one Twitter user.

I don’t wanna hear a damn thing about #LilNasX’s kiss if you haven’t called out the amount of ASS that Keeps bending over on my damn screen tonight #BetAwards https://t.co/Dv46GIrpDJ — IG: CamSaidSo (@IAmCamero) June 28, 2021

“@LilNasX just gave @BET #BETAwards they first black gay kiss and baby I STAN. THAT is how you celebrate #Pride make the system EAT IT,” wrote another Twitter commentator.