Lil Nas X laid it all out on stage at the BET Awards on Sunday with a royal rendition of “Montero”, sealed with a kiss.
In an Ancient Egyptian themed performance inspired by Michael Jackson’s “Remember The Time”, the rapper gave a show to remember, complete with a steamy kiss with one of his male dancers.
The 22-year-old emerged on the fiery stage from underneath a black cloak, into a shimmering scantily-clad Pharaoh costume for the memorable homage to Jackson. The daring performance, which took place during the end of Pride Week, sparked mostly a positive reaction on Twitter.
YESSSSSS! @LilNasX just did that! 🔥🔥 #BETAwards #CulturesBiggestNight pic.twitter.com/a09CcTp5Xp
— #BETAwards (@BETAwards) June 28, 2021
Lil Nas X did that!! Be fearless!!! 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿
— LOVE (@Diddy) June 28, 2021
“On the last day of #pride 2021 @LilNasX got on the #BETAwards stage and kissed another guy. If you grew up Black and gay, you know how major this is. I live for this kid,” wrote one Twitter user.
On the last day of #pride 2021 @LilNasX got on the #BETAwards stage and kissed another guy.
If you grew up Black and gay, you know how major this is.
I live for this kid.
— It’s Brandon, B*tch. (@beingbrandonlee) June 28, 2021
I don’t wanna hear a damn thing about #LilNasX’s kiss if you haven’t called out the amount of ASS that Keeps bending over on my damn screen tonight #BetAwards https://t.co/Dv46GIrpDJ
— IG: CamSaidSo (@IAmCamero) June 28, 2021
“@LilNasX just gave @BET #BETAwards they first black gay kiss and baby I STAN. THAT is how you celebrate #Pride make the system EAT IT,” wrote another Twitter commentator.
@LilNasX really understood the assignment period #HappyPride #betawards2021
— kira (@thick_madamn_) June 28, 2021
He did what needed to be done. #BETAwards #CulturesBiggestNight pic.twitter.com/r3Lb64puWY
— BET (@BET) June 28, 2021
~ Everybody face after #LilNasX performance!!🤣🙌🏽 #betawards2021 pic.twitter.com/7GKwVeYya3
— ☆$mileyyy☆ (@Lovin_da_crew) June 28, 2021