Tyrese Gibson and Dwayne Johnson are friends again.

Gibson chats to guest host Tiffany Haddish on Monday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” about how his latest “Fast & Furious” movie is the most “vulnerable” yet.

He also addresses his feud with Johnson, confirming it’s in the past.

“We’ve been on the phone every other day. We reconnected in a real way. I think we’re both better men on the other side of all that stuff that went down.

“We’re about 20 phone calls in and we’re in competition right now on who can leave the longest voice note.”

Gibson revealed in December that the feud between the two actors, which began around 2017, was finally over.

He said at the time: “Me and ‘The Rock’ peaced up, by the way. We talked for, like, four hours about three weeks ago. It was great.”

Gibson previously slammed Johnson publicly for making the “Fast & Furious” spinoff “Hobbs & Shaw”, blaming him for being the reason the franchise’s ninth film had a delayed release date and taking personal shots at him.

Gibson then took a swipe at the Rock again in 2019 after the spinoff, starring Johnson and Jason Statham, took in $60.8 million domestically and $120 million internationally upon release. Despite being No. 1 on its opening weekend, it was the action franchise’s lowest opening since 2006’s “The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift”.

Gibson accused Johnson of “breaking up the family” at the time in a since-deleted post.