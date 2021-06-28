Social media stars JoJo Siwa and Charli & Dixie D’Amelio went head-to-head in the latest episode of “Celebrity Family Feud”.

Siwa was joined by her family, who played for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital on the much-loved show. The D’Amelios battled it out for Stand Up To Cancer.

The Siwas made it through to the finale. As JoJo Siwa got ready for the Fast Money round, she came out with a cardboard cut-out of Steve Harvey’s face, saying: “I am ready, I am excited, I am terrified! I got my good luck charm.”

JoJo Siwa on “Celebrity Family Feud”. (ABC/Eric McCandless)

Watch the videos to see how JoJo and her mother fared in the final round.

